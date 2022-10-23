LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rain returns to the forecast on Monday and so does the chance for strong to severe storms. The chance for severe weather is set to arrive around the dinner time hours on Monday, and through the first half of the day on Tuesday.

RISKS: For Monday, much of western Arkansas is under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. Extreme southwestern Arkansas is under a slight (2/5) risk. For storms developing Monday night, the main threat will be damaging winds gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. The tornado risk for Monday night is very low. The better chance for tornadoes will be to our west in Oklahoma and Texas.

For Tuesday, the risks remain very similar. The marginal (1/5) risk area shifts to the east, with the slight (2/5) risk area covering extreme eastern Arkansas into Mississippi. Damaging wind gusts and quarter-sized hail remain the main threats. The tornado risk will be very low, with the best chance of a spin-up in Mississippi. The heaviest rain will be across far western Arkansas, so a few areas could see some localized flooding.

Potential risks

TIMING: The first chance for severe weather will arrive around sunset for central Arkansas. Storms will be riding along a cold front moving through the state. Storms are expected to continue through the morning hours on Tuesday, by the second half of the day storms will moving over the state line into Mississippi.