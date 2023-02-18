The National Weather Service Little Rock has finally completed its tornado surveys from this past week’s severe weather outbreak.

Late Wednesday night into the very early hours of Thursday morning a line of strong thunderstorms barreled across Arkansas. There were many reports of large hail and damaging winds, and around 2 AM Thursday morning, there were several tornado warnings in northcentral Arkansas.

Once the storms were out of the state the National Weather Service made the trip to Searcy and Marion counties to survey the damage.

First, they discover EF-2 damage in northern Searcy and southern Marion counties. They concluded the tornado had winds up to 120 mph and a path of 11 miles. The tornado passed over highway 65 and caused damage to several homes and two injuries.

CREDIT: National Weather Service Little Rock.

Saturday morning they found damage from another tornado. This one was located several miles south near Canaan, AR also in Searcy county. This tornado was an EF-1 with winds as high as 95 mph. This tornado caused damage to trees and a shed. No injuries or deaths.

With these two tornadoes, the total number of tornadoes in 2023 is now up to 8.

