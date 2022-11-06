LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Friday night’s line of damaging thunderstorms is long gone, but the damage surveys are ongoing.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has confirmed three tornadoes in Central Arkansas. An EF-2 in Saline County, an EF-1 in Clark County, and an EF-1 in Polk County.

Tornadoes confirmed as of 11/6/2022

Both tornadoes caused considerable damage, but no injuries or deaths.

These two tornadoes were located in the National Weather Service Little Rock’s county warning area.

Below is the map of the National Weather Service offices that cover Arkansas.

CREDIT: National Weather Service Little Rock.

There are still many more surveys that need to be completed over the next few days. During Friday night’s storms, there were 6 reports of tornadoes and dozens of tornado warnings across the Natural State.

Parts of Arkansas are covered by the National Weather Service in Tulsa and Shreveport. These locations are also going to be surveyed in the coming days. It’s likely we will see at least 5 more tornadoes confirmed across southwest and northwest Arkansas.

Here is our damage survey plan with four teams surveying today. So far we have confirmed 4 tornadoes (1 EF-3, 2 EF-2s, and another that is at least an EF-1.) The latest summary on damage can be found at: https://t.co/bTVz6ZhsP0 #ARwx #LAwx #OKwx #TXwx pic.twitter.com/KpxddBCK2F — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) November 6, 2022

[3:46 PM 11/5/22] NWS team is currently in Choctaw county surveying tornado damage from yesterday's storms. We will likely have additional updates this evening as more information becomes available. At least 5 confirmed tornadoes occurred Friday across SE OK/NW AR. pic.twitter.com/Kk8noBxi6K — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) November 5, 2022

This weather blog will continue to be updated as more surveys are completed.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

