Confidence continues to increase that most of Arkansas will see an impactful snowstorm on Sunday and Monday! Along with the snow, we will be experiencing Arctic cold with windchills below zero for several days.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for almost all of Arkansas. The warnings go into effect Sunday afternoon and last through Monday afternoon.

Snow will begin falling on Sunday afternoon. Plan for accumulating snow to start falling around 2pm on Sunday. The snow will fall moderate to heavy until around 10pm Sunday. At that point, most of the precipitation will be falling over southern Arkansas. Then we will see another round of snow move in on Monday morning and it will continue until the afternoon. The snow will be done by Monday evening. Below is the latest timing.

For most of Arkansas, the precipitation that falls will be a light/fluffy snow. While southern Arkansas may see a mix of snow and sleet, there will likely still be some impacts there as well.

The extremely cold, dry air that was mentioned earlier could limit snowfall across most of the state. So instead of seeing at least 3 inches in some cases, we may end up with just two. At the same time, a band of heavier snow will set up somewhere over eastern and southeastern Arkansas. So for that reason, we’ve adjusted our map just slightly. Locally higher amounts will be possible in these spots.

The snow will be light and fluffy, so not the best for snowballs or snowmen, but it will be good for sledding and snow angels! But before you go out and play in it, you will need to dress in many layers. While it’s snowing, temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, and windchills will be below zero!

The Arctic cold will stick around for a while. Temperatures will stay below freezing until Wednesday afternoon! This means unplowed and untreated roadways will stay snow-covered for the majority of next week.

With this snow and Arctic cold, it is important to check on your neighbors and never walk on frozen ponds, lakes, or rivers.