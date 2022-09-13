LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – So far hurricane season 2022 has been historically quiet. For the first time since 1997 we didn’t see a single named storm in the month of August. During the beginning of September the tropics began to heat up and we quickly added two named storms, Danielle and Earl. Tropical activity continues with the National Hurricane Center watching two areas of potential development.

This season there have only been 5 named storms. Three tropical storms, two hurricanes, and no major hurricanes. Last year in mid September we had 14 named storms. Eight tropical storms, three hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

Right now the areas we are watching have a relatively low chance of developing into a hurricane, but as they move into more favorable waters we will likely see the chance of development increase.

This spring the National Hurrican Center forecast an above average season with 13-20 storms possible. With a historically quiet August this is unlikely. Even though this season will likely finish with fewer than normal storms, it only takes one to cause a lot of impacts.

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for updates as our hurricane season continues through November.

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To ensure you stay up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.