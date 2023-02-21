While some Arkansans will see showers and storms on Wednesday, breezy weather will be felt by all! Winds will be coming from the south, pushing in some warm air. Temperatures will likely be in the 60s and 70s across much of the state.
A Wind Advisory will go into effect for much of the state at 6 AM on Wednesday and last through 6 PM. Sustained winds will be around 20-30 mph out of the south, with gusts around 35-45 mph.
Breezy winds will begin early in the morning, with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind will continue to pick up throughout the afternoon hours with gusts up to 45 mph.
Winds will start to slowly calm down after sunset with gusts around 20-25 mph.
Now is the time to secure any loose items you might have outside. If you can, bring your trash can inside. While it’s unlikely your trash can will blow into your neighbor’s yard, it might tip over with a 40 mph wind gust or two.
