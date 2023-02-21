The time has finally come when 6 PM sunsets return to Arkansas. This week, the sunset in Little Rock will land at 6:00 PM on Friday, February 24. The last time we saw a 6 PM sunset was November 5.

Sunrise Sunset times

Right now, was are gaining around 2 minutes of daylight each day. After Daylight Saving Time begins in early March and we spring forward, our sunset times will jump to 7 PM. By April 1, we will see the sunset at 7:30 PM

Summer sunset times

Our sunset will continue to get later through early July. It will be at 8:26 PM through the 4th of July, and then slowly start to get earlier once again.

