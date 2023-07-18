A strong ridge of high pressure is building across the Southern Plains this week. This pattern comes with abundant sunshine and a lack of rainfall, which of course results in dangerous heat this time of year.

The core of this ‘heat dome’ will be found over Texas and Oklahoma. But the eastern edge of this ridge will nudge into Arkansas through Wednesday and Thursday, sending temperatures soaring to the triple-digit mark. When you factor the humidity, heat index values will soar to the 105 to 115 degree range.

Although the heat wave will likely peak on Wednesday and Thursday, most of Central Arkansas is already under an Excessive Heat Warning or Heat Advisory for Tuesday afternoon.

The River Valley, Little Rock Metro and much of the Arkansas Delta is under an Excessive Heat Warning while most of Arkansas is under a Heat Advisory for Tuesday.

Temperatures will likely reach 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. But heat index values are expected to exceed 110 both afternoons. So additional warnings and advisories will likely be necessary.

Remember to stay hydrated, stay cool and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during this peak heating. Below is a list of safety tips you may find useful as we get through this heat wave together.

Some relief does appear to arrive on Friday, though. An incoming cold front should bring some cooler, drier air to the region. But at the same time, it could spark some additional showers and storms. That said, temperatures could be even cooler due to rainfall. At this point, we’re forecasting highs on Friday near 90 degrees.