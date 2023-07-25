It should come as no surprise that a heat wave is in store for the final days of July. But so far this summer, many of our heat waves have been cut short by showers and storms or weak cool fronts.

But this time, it appears to stick around. So far this week, it’s been manageable. No heat advisories or warnings have been necessary. But by week’s end, heat index values will be nearing 110 degrees.

Though temperatures will slowly climb in the coming days, humidity ramps up fast. This will send heat index values to nearly 110 by Friday.

With this heat wave continuing through the weekend and into Monday, there appears to be no relief in the 7-day forecast. Even beyond that, climate guidance suggests temperatures remain mostly above average across Arkansas. In other words, it doesn’t let up much through at least the middle of next week–if not longer.

Climate Center Prediction suggests temperatures will likely remain above average Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

Though we may not break record temperatures, our air conditioners will be working overtime to keep us cool. Be sure to check your units to ensure they’re in good working order. Also, be sure to follow these heat safety tips during these dangerously hot summer days.