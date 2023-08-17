After what has been a rather pleasant week with cooler temperatures and lower humidity, the wind has shifted. So instead of a nice, cool breeze from the north; we’re now under the influence of a south wind. This will import the warmer, more humid air from the south.

A weak cool front will roll into Arkansas overnight, perhaps holding the most humid air back for now. But it won’t come with enough force to stop our heating trend. Temperatures continue to climb Thursday and Friday. Humidity makes a big return into the weekend as heat index values soar above 100 again.

Temperatures gradually heat up through late-week and the upcoming weekend, but the most humid air doesn’t arrive until the weekend.

For those fall-lovers who have already broken out the flannel and pumpkin spice everything: pump the brakes. This heat doesn’t let up anytime next week. In fact, climate guidance suggests the hot, dry conditions will likely stick around through the end of August.

Although heat and humidity is no stranger to Arkansas, we will remind you to keep all these tips in mind during this stretch of hotter temperatures–just in case you forgot during our two-day break. Hang in there! We’ll get through this heat wave. Hopefully we’ll be tracking our first real fall cold front sometime in September.