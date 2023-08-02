Although this week has been hot, we at least caught a break from the hottest temperatures we experienced last weekend. That will change into mid and late-week as the same ridge of high pressure re-builds across the Natural State.

The dome of high pressure responsible for our hottest temperatures will re-build across Arkansas through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

As a result, our Heat Advisories have been replaced with Excessive Heat Warnings. That means heat index values won’t just exceed 105 degrees. Many spots will see heat index values range between 110 and 115.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect across most of Arkansas through 9 p.m. Wednesday. Heat Advisories are in effect for the same duration across the northern third of the state.

With this heat expected to intensify on Thursday, the National Weather Service has proactively issued Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings for Thursday as well.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories will go into effect Thursday afternoon as well, remaining active through 9 p.m.

These advisories and warnings will likely be needed on Friday as well. So for three days in a row, temperatures will be at or near 100 with heat index values exceeding 110 degrees. Rain chances will be slim to none, with only perhaps a few isolated showers and storms here and there. No relief is expected to come from those rain chances.

Temperatures will be at or near 100 through late-week with heat index values exceeding 110.

Our ridge will gradually break down some into the weekend, giving way to some slightly better rain chances. This upcoming weekend, a few more scattered storms will be possible. But heat will still rage. Saturday’s greater rain chances may be enough to bring highs back into the upper 90s. But heat index values will still flirt with 110.

Follow these heat safety tips to avoid heat-related illness.

During this time, please remember to take care of yourself. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks. And be sure to pay attention to your bodies for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Know the dangers of excessive heat and keep an eye out for these symptoms. Remember, if you think you are having a heat stroke; seconds count. Call 9-1-1.

Although heat is the leading weather-related killer in the country, it’s also very preventable. Please be safe and stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for updates as rain chances increase this upcoming weekend.