The unseasonably warm temperatures we’ve seen in recent days will soon come to an end as a cold front rolls in from the northwest. This will bring a round of much-needed rainfall, likely starting late Thursday morning and continuing into the midday hours on Friday for most locations.

Temperatures will start out in the lower 60s Thursday morning as a few sprinkles start to fall. But as more persistent rainfall moves in around midday, temperatures begin to fall. So as you head out the door, be sure to dress for rain and much cooler temperatures.

Persistent light to moderate shower activity will continue into Friday morning, making for a messy morning commute. Temperatures will be chilly, likely in the upper 40s to lower 50s in the morning. Then by midday, showers begin to taper off. But clouds linger and temperatures should only reach the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Rain will be out of here by Friday night and Saturday morning. But some cloud coverage may linger. Temperatures will remain cooler into the weekend, even as we dry out. Weekend highs should range from the lower to mid-60s.

Rainfall totals should be quite beneficial, considering we are still in a drought situation across central and eastern Arkansas. Most of us will see between a half inch to 1.5 inches. A few spots across western Arkansas could pick up 1.5 to 3 inches.

Overall, this is a good thing. The rain doesn’t come too heavily at once, so there is no concern for flash flooding. There is no threat for severe weather, and we get some beneficial moisture for those who have been lacking it for weeks now.

Below is a timeline to better help you plan your Thursday and Friday while the rain is around. As mentioned before, the most persistent rainfall should start around midday on Thursday, continuing through the evening and overnight until it all moves out around midday on Friday.