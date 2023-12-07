Saturday’s risk for severe weather remains the main focus of our forecast as we head into late-week. As we get closer in time, new forecast data becomes available and we’re able to understand how things will play out in better detail.

As of now, the Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight much of southern and eastern Arkansas in a slight risk zone. On a scale from 1 to 5, this is a level 2 threat. So it’s relatively low, which is good.

The primary risk with these storms appears to be damaging wind and perhaps quarter-size hail. While the tornado risk is low, there will likely be just enough fuel available across southern Arkansas that a weak, brief tornado cannot be ruled out. For that reason, we must remain weather aware.

We still expect our first showers and storms to come late Friday night and during the overnight through Saturday morning. A few of these could be strong, perhaps capable of producing some hail. But overall, these overnight storms should remain non-severe.

It should be noted that these overnight storms will play a big role in how things play out during the day on Saturday. According to the model shown above, those overnight storms move out by 6 a.m. with very little new thunderstorm development after sunrise.

This lack of morning thunderstorm activity can be concerning. If we did have morning storms, they might serve to limit instability for afternoon storms. But instead, this inactivity during the morning could result in more activity for the afternoon.

That would especially be the case in southern Arkansas. A strong southwest wind during the morning will import plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. So around midday, or shortly after, stronger storms begin to develop or move in out of Louisiana. These will quickly form into a line before pushing east toward the Mississippi River.

As those storms spread across south and east Arkansas during the afternoon, they will tap into all that instability. No, we do not expect this to be an outbreak. But even if we have one tornado, it could be a bad day for somebody. So it’s important for us to stay weather-aware throughout the afternoon until these storms move out.

By late-afternoon and early evening, the leading edge of this squall line will likely be crossing the Mississippi River. This would put an end to our risk. Right behind the storms comes a cold front, which will shift wind from the northwest and cool temperatures off significantly. Some of us will be in the 50s by sunset, then 30s by Sunday morning.

Be sure you have a plan in place in case a tornado warning is issued Saturday. Of course, the best way to stay informed is through the Arkansas Storm Team Weather app. You can scan the QR code above to download the app.