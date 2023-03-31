The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our risk for severe storms across eastern Arkansas to a rare Level 5 out of 5 risk. This is primarily because our tornado risk is becoming more amplified in this area.

As we head into the midday and early afternoon hours, a row of strong storms (perhaps severe) will be moving through western Arkansas. These will approach central Arkansas and the Little Rock Metro during the early afternoon and mid-afternoon hours. At this point, storms will already be rotating.

Then as storms ease into eastern Arkansas, these rotating storms will be more likely to bring that rotation to the surface. While the risk for tornadoes is lower in parts of Arkansas, there is still a risk for short-lived, weak tornadoes. Regardless, all tornado warnings should be treated with the utmost urgency.

During the late afternoon and early evening, storms reach their peak intensity across eastern Arkansas. This is where our level 5 risk is highlighted. Strong, violent, long-track tornadoes will be most likely in this zone.

Be sure you and your family have a plan in place in case a tornado warning is issued. Identify a small, interior room inside a site-built home. Then be within steps of that place when a tornado warning is issued.