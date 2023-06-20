Hurricane season officially began on June 1st. So it should be no surprise that we are beginning to see more activity in the Atlantic Basin. Following the development of Tropical Storm Bret on Monday afternoon, we’re now two names into our list for the 2023 season.

As of noon on Tuesday, Tropical Storm Bret was a low-end tropical storm with maximum sustained wind at 40 mph. It was moving west, but struggling to strengthen as it encounters strong upper-level wind shear.

As it approaches the Lesser Antilles, it will strengthen some. But with winds only expected to reach about 65 mph at its peak, it should remain below hurricane status. But if it can muster sustained winds up to 75 mph, it could become a category 1 storm.

Although its forecast track does take it well into the Caribbean, it’s unlikely to remain strong enough that it makes it to the Gulf of Mexico. Therefore, it poses no risk to the U.S. Southeast for now.

There is a second tropical wave directly behind it, which is being referred to as Invest 93-L. Current guidance suggests it may become a tropical storm. But projections show it curving north before diminishing in the central Atlantic.