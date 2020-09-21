Autumnal Equinox Tuesday Morning

Astronomical summer official comes to an end Tuesday.
The Autumnal Equinox will arrive on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 8:31 am. That’s when the sun will be appear exactly above Earth’s equator, on it’s trek from north to south due to the 23½° tilt of the Earth’s axis and it’s orbit around the Sun. At the equinox (Autumnal/Fall in September and Vernal/Spring in March), days and nights will be approximately equal in length. In the Northern Hemisphere, the sun is rising later now and setting earlier with night continuing to increase in length. Meanwhile, south of the equator, this equinox marks the beginning of Spring.