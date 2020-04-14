Below Normal Temperatures This Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Temperatures this week will not be reflective of spring in the Natural State.

The average high temperature in Little Rock for the third week of April sits at 73 degrees. High temperatures this week in the Capitol City, though, are forecast to be about 5-20 degrees colder than that.

The reason for the cooler than normal weather is because of a strong cold front that dove south Easter Sunday. Behind the front, colder air continues to come in from the north. A large area of high pressure building over the mid-west and mid-south will also aid in the ushering of colder air southward.