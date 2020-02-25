Flurries Possible Wednesday Morning with Brief Cold Shot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After high temperatures reached the upper 60’s and low 70’s Monday, temperatures take a plunge heading into the middle of the week.

Another cold front will move through Arkansas Tuesday evening, producing a few showers and a blast of colder air.

With the potential for cold air to overlap lingering moisture, there may be a transition from rain to wintry mix, including snow. If there is frozen precipitation, it will mainly occur over northwest and west central Arkansas where temperatures will be close to freezing.

The wintry mix will be very light with little accumulation expected. Higher elevations, however, may see some snowfall sticking where temperatures reach freezing or lower.

The coldest air will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures will drop below freezing. Many locations will see morning lows in the 20’s.

