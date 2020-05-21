Brief severe storm possible across southwest Arkansas this evening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- This evening, we are tracking the chance for a couple of severe thunderstorms to develop in northeast Texas which will have the opportunity to drift in areas of southwest Arkansas. They could still be severe before weakening as they move farther into the state.

Brief but strong wind gusts will be the main concern along with a good downpour and lightning.

Due to what is causing this activity to develop this evening, a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out either. This risk is low but not zero.

Thunderstorm activity should begin to move into southwest Arkansas around 7 PM and could remain active with a severe potential for an hour or two before falling apart.

For additional discussion regarding the forecast for tonight and into the holiday weekend, you can watch our web weather forecast video HERE.