LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A familiar face has been named as the new Chief Meteorologist for FOX 16 News – Carmen Rose.

Rose, who is currently seen on FOX 16 Good Day Arkansas as well as KARK 4 Today, will transition into her new nightside role on Monday, March 21, joining anchors Donna Terrell and Kevin Kelly on FOX 16 News at 5:30 and FOX 16 News at 9.

“I am excited to continue to forecast and grow with the Arkansas Storm Team in a city and state I absolutely love,” Rose said. “It is an honor to be named Chief Meteorologist at FOX 16, and I am eager to uphold AST’s accuracy in tracking the complexities of Arkansas’ diverse weather.”

Originally from Memphis, Rose joined the Arkansas Storm Team in January of 2020 after stints in Columbus, Georgia, and Eugene, Oregon. She is a graduate of Michigan State University with degrees in both earth science and journalism, and she has also earned a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society.

“We’re thrilled to see Carmen’s role expand to cover the evening and late news slots on FOX 16,” vice president and general manager Kyle King said. “Her extensive weather knowledge coupled with a relatable personality will be a perfect complement to the trusted team of anchors at FOX 16.”

“Carmen Rose has a positive attitude that is contagious. She has grown into a newsroom leader during her time here and I know she will be a great Chief Meteorologist for FOX 16,” news director Ernie Paulson added. “Carmen has done a great job on our morning show and we are excited that our evening viewers will now get an opportunity to see her creativity and energy in action.”

Rose will now lead the Arkansas Storm Team alongside KARK 4 Chief Meteorologist Keith Monahan and is excited to take the next step in following her passion for weather and science.

“As the largest team of meteorologists in the state, I am pleased FOX 16 provides opportunities for female leaders in STEM fields, and I look forward to the future,” she said.

“Carmen brings a lot of initiative and experience to the Arkansas Storm Team that will help keep our viewers safe during severe weather,” Paulson said.

In addition to seeing Rose on FOX 16, viewers can follow her on Facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram for the latest forecast updates as well as her “doodle-casts” in which she shares her own sketches of central Arkansas weather.