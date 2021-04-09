Central, southern Arkansas under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6 p.m. Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 6 p.m. Friday for parts of central Arkansas, including Pulaski County, and most of southern Arkansas.

Within and near the watch areas severe storms will be possible. Those storms may produce scattered large hail 1″ or more in diameter and isolated very large hail up to 2.5″ in diameter.

Scattered damaging wind gusts from thunderstorms up to 70 mph are also possible. Even though it is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, an isolated tornado or two are possible.

Stay Weather Aware and heed all Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

