Colorado State University Forecasts Above Average Hurricane Season

Forecasters at Colorado State University’s department of atmospheric sciences forecasts a busy 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The forecast calls for 16 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes. Major hurricanes are category 3 or higher with winds greater than 111 MPH. An average year has 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes. Total tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin is forecast to be around 40% above average.

It should be noted that the number of storms doesn’t necessarily translate to how “bad” the hurricane season is. A hurricane season can be be bad if there are few storms, but one major hurricane hits land, likewise a busy season isn’t necessarily bad if the stronger storms stay out to sea.