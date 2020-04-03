Colorado State University Forecasts Above Average Hurricane Season

Weather Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Forecasters at Colorado State University’s department of atmospheric sciences forecasts a busy 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The forecast calls for 16 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes. Major hurricanes are category 3 or higher with winds greater than 111 MPH. An average year has 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes. Total tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin is forecast to be around 40% above average.

It should be noted that the number of storms doesn’t necessarily translate to how “bad” the hurricane season is. A hurricane season can be be bad if there are few storms, but one major hurricane hits land, likewise a busy season isn’t necessarily bad if the stronger storms stay out to sea.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories