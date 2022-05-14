LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – SATURDAY NIGHT UPDATE: After a week straight of record-breaking heat and almost no rain the threat of severe weather is back in the forecast. The concern is caused by a storm complex that will move through Sunday afternoon.

WHAT: The storm prediction center has most of Arkansas under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms. There is a higher Enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) in Northwest Arkansas.

TIMING: Sunday morning will remain dry, sunny, and warm. If you have outdoor plans the morning will be the best time to do them. Storms will begin to move into Northwest Arkansas during the afternoon hours and be in Central Arkansas near dinner time. Most of the storms will be out of the state after dark.

THREATS: With Sunday’s setup the biggest threat is damaging winds. Within the line of storms, we could see wind gusts 60-80 mph. Hail and some flash flooding are also likely. The risk for tornadoes is very low.

