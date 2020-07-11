Dangerous Heat Expected For Much Of Arkansas Today, July 11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Much of Arkansas will be under a heat advisory will be under an advisory through 7 PM today. There is even an excessive heat warning (pink) for a few counties in far southern Arkansas.

A heat advisory is issued with heat index values are forecast to reach and/or exceed 105 degrees. That is the threshold when your health can become a concern. An excessive heat warning is issued when heat index values are forecast to exceed 110 degrees.

The heat index value is derived from combining the air temperature with the humidity that is in the air. This value is the representation of what it feels like to our bodies.

Make sure to take plenty of breaks, stay hydrated and cool down often if you have to be outside for long periods of time.