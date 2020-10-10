Tracking The Tropics: Delta Weakening Inland. Heavy Rains Expected for Parts of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 10 AM Saturday Update– Hurricane Delta has weakened to a tropical depression over Western Mississippi with winds down to 35 MPH. Delta continue to weaken as it moves Northeast today and tonight.

Hurricane Delta made landfall just East of Cameron, LA about 6 PM Friday evening as category 2 hurricane with maximum winds estimated at 100 MPH. This is very close to where Hurricane Laura made landfall as a category 4 hurricane in August.

The heaviest rains associated with Delta are beginning to let up. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches have already been reported in Southeast Arkansas.

Additional rainfall amounts of generally less than half an inch possible through the rest of today.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for parts of South and Eastern Arkansas through this evening.

Gusty winds will continue through this evening, with some wind gusts up to 40 MPH South and East.

The severe weather threat will be very low, since most of Arkansas is on the western side of the circulation with little instability for storms.