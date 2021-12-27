Drastic weather changes to start 2022

A strong cold front moves through Arkansas Saturday. Showers and storms arrive New Year’s Eve night throughout New Year’s Day and could linger into Sunday morning.

Temperatures take a dive Sunday. Afternoons in the 60s and 70s prevail this week with near record high temps. By the end of the weekend, we’ll drop to the 30s and 40s.

Lightning, thunder, heavy rain and gusty wind are all expected with scattered storms Friday night into Saturday for NYE and New Year’s Day.

SAY IT AIN’T SNOW: Some models are indicating the chance for snow early Sunday, January 2. While the setup is there, it’s still too far out to nail this down yet.



Arkansas Storm Team is tracking this closely. There will be better confidence by mid-week for this weekend’s storm & possible snow event.