LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drought conditions continue to improve across the natural state after recent rainfall. While there is still a significant area of severe drought across much of central and northwestern Arkansas, some improvements have been made in the last week.

Latest drought monitor.

One of the most notable improvements has been across southern Arkansas. Once covered in parts of moderate and severe drought in southwestern Arkansas has now been replaced with unseasonably dry conditions or no drought at all. Some areas in southern Arkansas have seen more than 5 inches of rain so far this month.

Last week’s drought monitor.

Some sections across the state remain generally unchanged. Much of the central and northern half of the state remain under a moderate to severe drought excluding far northeast Arkansas.

With more rainfall in the forecast through the end of August into the beginning of September, next week’s drought monitor is expected to show continued improvements.