EF-2 Tornado Confirmed after Tuesday, April 28, 2020 Severe Weather Event

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. – The National Weather Service in Shreveport, LA has confirmed a tornado in Arkansas as a rest of severe weather on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Just before 10:30 p.m, a tornado formed in Oklahoma. It traveled a few miles and crossed into Arkansas before listing east of De Queen in Sevier County.

The tornado lasted 2 minutes and traveled about 20 miles. The NWS estimates wind speeds peaked at 125 mph.

In Oklahoma, the tornado was most violent. The damage done there was comparable to an EF-2 strength tornado. As the tornado came into Arkansas, it had weakened. Its rating in Sevier County was moreso an EF-0 to EF-1 strength tornado with winds up to 105 mph.

In Sevier County, trees were the primary damage. The most significant damage was found along US HWY 59 in southwest Arkansas. A mobile home was also destroyed after being rolled by the strong wind.

With one tornado confirmed from Tuesday night’s severe weather event, the total tornadoes in the state of Arkansas for 2020 has now risen to 23.