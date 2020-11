LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Dry air, breezy conditions, and dry fuel (vegetation) are all factors that raise the wildfire concern for today across parts of the state.

As noted in the image above, Northwest Arkansas has a high wildfire risk for today with a Red Flag Warning for far east-central and northeast Arkansas. A red flag warning uses similar criteria that help determine wildfire risk as well.

Burning is discourage in these locations highlighted above.