February 2021 Becomes Snowiest February on Record for Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – February 2021 is now the snowiest February on record for Little Rock. Records date back to the late 1800s. Below are the top five snowiest February’s on record:

1. 2021 – 14.5″- And still counting

2. 1921 – 13.1″

3. 1905 – 9.9″

4. 1979 – 9.8″

5. 1966 – 9.6″

This month’s 14.5″ also makes February 2021 the 2nd snowiest month ever recorded in Arkansas weather history. January 1918 still stands at #1 with 20.0″ for the month. With more snow still ongoing, this record could be tested.

