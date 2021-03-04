February 2021 weather wrap up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- What a month! February 2021 is going down in the record books in several categories after experiencing record cold and record snow across much of the state.

Now that the month is over, let’s take a look at some numbers for Little Rock starting with temperatures.

As you can see above an overwhelming majority of the month recorded below normal temperature and even well-below normal temps from February 10th through the 19th. During that time frame, we recorded 8 consecutive days of temperatures not getting above freezing.

Shortly after that, we warmed up well above normal with temperatures in the 60s and 70s from the 23-25 and again on the 27th & 28th.

The highest temperature recorded was 76°F on the 28th with the coldest reading being -1°F on the 16th. That is a near 80°F difference!

Due to the considerable cold temperatures, the monthly temperature average for February ended up being almost 9 degrees below normal at 36.0°F. This made it the 5th coldest February on record.

Moving on to rain/snow, there are certainly a few things to note in this category. 14 of the 28 days in the month recorded either rain or snow with the majority of the rainfall occurring during the last few days of this month.

As for snow, it was a record-breaking period from the 11th through the 18th with Little Rock observing a 20.3″ of snow.

For now, we are in a surplus with more rainy weather looking likely as we keep moving into the spring season.

Lastly, let’s look at cloud cover. With the active weather pattern, we had system after system moving through which caused for many days to be from partly cloudy to cloudy. Only five days recorded sunny to mostly sunny conditions.