February 5th, National Weatherperson’s Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- While there are many National (insert name of event here) days on the calendar, National Weatherperson’s Day is an important one on the list.

A little history: The day commemorates, John Jeffries who was born on this day in 1744. John is one of the first weather observers in America who began taking daily weather observations. He also took the first balloon observation in 1784.

In conjunction with that, this day is to recognize the men and women who help provide the best in weather, climate, and water forecasts including warning services of any nation. As with the weather, these services are 24/7, 365 days a year.

Here at the combined newsrooms of KARK/FOX 16, we are proud of our team of meteorologists who are dedicated to covering all aspects of Arkansas weather and keeping our viewers informed.

The team has a cumulative total of more than 60 years of experience and all hold degrees in meteorology from respected universities.

Take time to thank one or all of our meteorologists today! Below you will find links to their bios so you can read more about them including a link to their social media platforms where you can send them a message. Be sure to give them a like/follow as well!

KARK Chief Meteorologist Keith Monahan

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChiefKeithMonahan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChiefKeith

FOX 16 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Baskin

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JbaskinWeather

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JeffBaskinFOX16

Meteorologist Pat Walker

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatWalkerWX

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatWalkerWX

Meteorologist Carmen Rose

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/carmenroseweather

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CarmenRoseWx

Meteorologist Hayden Nix

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HaydenNixWX

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HaydenNix

Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kkennedywx

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KKennedy_WX

In addition to our meteorologists on staff, there is a group of people who aren’t in front of the camera who do a lot of work, especially issuing warnings. We work very closely with them and that is the National Weather Service at the Little Rock office. We appreciate all that they do and everyone who works in this field to keep Americans safe.