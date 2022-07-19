LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The extreme heat wave continues to raise fire caution and danger in Arkansas.
As of midday Tuesday, 64 Arkansas counties had issued burn bans. Bradley and Cleveland are the most recent counties to the burn ban list, while Clay County in the state’s northeast corner rescinded its ban.
The Arkansas Forestry Commission continues to encourage residents to check with local county judge’s offices before any burning. Different counties have different standards for burn bans, some allowing fires in prepared grilling areas, and others with a zero-tolerance policy.
Counties under burn ban as of 11:30 a.m. July 19:
- Arkansas County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Carroll County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Dallas County
- Faulkner County
- Franklin County
- Fulton County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Izard County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lafayette County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Logan County
- Lonoke County
- Madison County
- Marion County
- Miller County
- Mississippi County
- Monroe County
- Montgomery County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Ouachita County
- Perry County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Prairie County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Scott County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Sharp County
- Stone County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
- Yell County
In addition to the burn bans, six more counties in Arkansas were moved from moderate to high risk of wildfire danger by forestry officials.
Wildfire danger of high, which had covered the western third of the state Monday afternoon, are now moving into central areas of the state, with Garland, Saline, Hot Spring, Grant, Clark and Dallas counties being the most recent additions.
Areas of the state not under a high wildfire danger risk remain under a moderate risk.