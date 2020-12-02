First snowflakes of the winter season possible tonight, Thursday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 10 AM Update– Meteorological winter began on December 1st and it looks like the first few days have been/will be busy across the United States. Arkansas is included in this as well. A complex weather pattern is setting up for tonight to bring mainly a cold, dreary rain to Arkansas but for some, a transition to a wintry mix will be possible.

As the system moves in later this Wednesday evening, it will start out as all rain with temperatures well above freezing. Throughout the night, temperatures at the surface will cool but also aloft as well. The cooling at aloft is crucial for being able to get precipitation to transition from rain to a wintry mix. That wintry mix will most likely be snow but sleet cannot be ruled out.

With the newest data at hand, the image above denotes the latest forecast by the Arkansas Storm Team.

The pink area is where a transition to a rain/wintry mix will be possible. No accumulation is expected there.

In the white area, a changeover to all snow is expected. If it can fall quick enough, a light dusting to possibly up to a half an inch of accumulation cannot be ruled out in the highest elevations. No significant impacts are expected as temperatures are forecast to remain above freezing.

All concerning activity should move out of the state before noon, Thursday.

Check back to this page for additional updates!