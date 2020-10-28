Flash flooding in parts of Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- For those who may not know, the Atlantic tropical season begins on June 1 and lasts through November 31st every year. While much of the activity is winding down, at this point we can still have systems form like the one over the Caribbean Sea.

On Sunday, tropical storm Zeta formed. This is the 27th named storm for this season. The 2020 Atlantic tropical season ties the 2005 season for going this far down the list of names available in one season since the modern naming system began back in the early 1950s. The modern naming system has a list of 21 names available each year for use. If all names are used, the Greek alphabet list becomes active. We have only had to use the Greek alphabet two times, once in 2005 and again this year.