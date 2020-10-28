Flash flooding in parts of Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Roads in parts of the state are flooding Wednesday evening.
In the livestream above, Caitrin Assaf shows flooding damage The Rail Yard in Little Rock.
LATEST POSTS:
- Ranger on a two-week hike for awareness for Foster System
- NLR Grocery Store closes during pandemic due to outdoor dining events
- ‘We deserve to be heard’: Man on mission to make voting accessible to Americans with disabilities
- Arkansas ranked one of the lowest for breast cancer screenings
- Cowboys cut more defensive players