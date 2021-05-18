Flood Watch for parts of central and southwest Arkansas through Thursday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Several rounds of showers and storms will be possible through Wednesday night. With more rainfall on the way, amounts could be larger when heavy rain falls over west to central Arkansas. This will lead to the threat of flooding as the ground is already saturated from rainfall Monday.

1 to 3 inches of rain may fall over the western half of Arkansas. Some parts of southwest Arkansas could see more than three inches of rain.

The highest threat for heavy rainfall will be Tuesday afternoon, night and into Wednesday. Flash flooding is the primary concern in areas that have already seen heavy rainfall.

Rises on rivers and streams are also possible. The areas to watch are around the Ouachita, Saline and Little Missouri Rivers. The Arkansas River may rise a little later in the week with Petit Jean and Fource Lafave also following suit.

Do not cross any roads with standing water. Remember to "turn around, don't drown!"