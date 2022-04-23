LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The warm and sunny weather will come to an end Sunday. A large area of low pressure has been lurking off to our west for the past few days and it will start moving in Sunday. Usually severe weather is the biggest concern this time of the year, but this time it’s flooding.

There is a very low risk for severe weather with this round of storms. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Arkansas under a marginal risk for damaging storms. This is level 1 of 5, and is the lowest level risk possible. The only concern is that one or two storms could have 1″ hail or winds up to 60 MPH.

The National Weather service has issued a flood watch for the northwest part of the state. The watch goes into effect Sunday and expires Monday afternoon. Areas under the flood watch could see as much as 5″ of rain.

The storms will being to move into Northwest Arkansas during the very early hours of Sunday morning. The cold front that the rain is along will stall there, and this is why those locations will see so much rain. The rest of the state will see some light showers throughout Sunday, but the heaviest rain won’t arrive until Monday morning. By that time the rain won’t be as heavy.

The rain should be completely out of the state Monday afternoon. Behind the rain we will see much drier air and cooler temperatures.

