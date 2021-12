LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of 5 a.m., Monday, the National Weather Service has only confirmed 4 tornadoes & their path.

Two tornadoes were spotted but the rating is TBD.

Also, the tornado that impacted areas like Monette has been given a minimum EF-3 rating. The survey is not fully complete at this time as they are still trying to determine if the tornado remained on a continuous path.