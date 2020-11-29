Freeze warning & frost advisory issued until 9 AM, Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The National Weather Service out of Little Rock, Arkansas has issued both a freeze warning (purple counties) and a frost advisory (light blue counties) that will go into effect tonight at midnight and last until 9 am, Monday.

The frost and freeze warnings were issued due to the warmer than usual November nights which has kept many in this area from experiencing temperatures in the frost range (~36 F) and freeze range (at or below 32 F).

Tend to any vegetation that is sensitive to these kinds of temperatures as Monday night won’t be the only night temperatures like this will occur. Over the next several mornings, temperatures will be starting out at or below freezing.

As we continue into the chillier months here in Arkansas, this is a good time to remind everyone of the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Pipes, & Plants.