Freeze warning issued for the north half of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Thanks to a cold front moving through the state on Sunday, temperatures will be dropping tonight into the 30s. The north half of Arkansas is forecast to cool down to the lower 30s which means freezing temperatures will be likely.

Since this freeze is still taking place in the growing season, a freeze warning has been issued to highlight the areas that need to watch out for freezing temps.

Be sure to tend to any vegetation that is sensitive to these types of temperatures by bringing them inside if you can or covering them properly to help prevent damage.