Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories issued in north Arkansas ahead of a cold Thursday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wednesday night (4/21) into Thursday morning (4/22), temperatures will be dropping into the frost/freeze range across north Arkansas.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for north central Arkansas where temperatures are likely to get down to freezing. A Frost Advisory has been issued for northwest and northeast Arkansas where temperatures will likely be just above freezing, resulting in the development of frost.

Temperatures will be warmer Wednesday night into Thursday morning for many but portions of the northern half of the state could still briefly return to frost/freeze temps.

If you have planted anything that is sensitive to temperatures in this range, make preparations to cover them.

While brief cool spells in April are not unusual, many across the state have already gone past their average last frost date. The average last frost date means it is the average last date when a temperature of 36 F or colder would occur.

The odds of recording a temperature of 36 F or colder within two weeks past the average last frost date is ~10%. It looks like that 10% chance will happen for many.