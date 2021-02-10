Freezing Rain to Create Icy Conditions Today & Tomorrow, February 10-11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Occasional freezing drizzle, freezing fog and light freezing rain is occurring across much of the state this morning, already leading to some slick spots on roadways. Temperatures stay below freezing throughout the day in north Arkansas, so freezing rain primarily effect this area first through the morning and early afternoon. Freezing rain will increase in coverage and intensity across central Arkansas late this afternoon, overnight and through Thursday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory (light purple on map) has been issued for parts of north central, west central and south Arkansas until noon Thursday. Ice accumulations in this area are expected to be lighter than the warning area, just shy of 0.25″. Ice on power lines and trees, though, could still result in tree branch damage and isolated power outages.

An Ice Storm Warning (dark purple on map) has been extended to include northeast, north central and parts of central Arkansas, as far south as the city of Pine Bluff. The Little Rock metro is also included in this Ice Storm Warning. This warning is in effect until noon Thursday. Ice accumulation is expected to be closer to 0.25-0.5″, with locally higher amounts. The impacts in this area will be more significant, with a thicker glaze of ice resulting in hazardous travel conditions, falling tree limbs and higher potential to see power outages.

7 AM Forecast Ice Accumulation Totals from the Arkansas Storm Team.

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast Ice Accumulation Totals:

Dark Blue – accumulations of 0.5″ or more of ice – along the I-40 corridor in central and east Arkansas, including cities of Lonoke, DeValls Bluff, Prairie, Brinkley and West Memphis.

Light Blue – accumulations of 0.25-0.5″ of ice – northeast through parts of central Arkansas, including the cities of Jonesboro, Searcy, Little Rock and Pine Bluff.

Pink – accumulations up to 0.25″ of ice – northwest, parts of north central, northwest and south central Arkansas, including the cities of Mountain Home, Fayetteville, Russellville, Mena, Hot Springs, Arkadelphia, Camden and Monticello.

Green – no accumulation of ice, mostly rain – far south Arkansas, including the cities of Texarkana, Magnolia, El Dorado and Lake Village.

Minor to moderate impacts are expected in northeast Arkansas and down through parts of central Arkansas.

IMPACTS:

Accumulating ice will lead to a variety of issues from travel to power problems and more. Travel is strongly discouraged Wednesday and Thursday as roadways may become slippery, iced over and hard to navigate, especially by Wednesday evening, overnight and through Thursday morning.

Icing of trees may lead to tree branches snapping from the added weight and any wind.

Power outages are also a threat, especially where accumulation of 0.25-0.5 is likely. The higher potential for power outages remains across northeast, east and parts of central Arkansas. Isolated outages may occur farther north, west or south.

PREPARATIONS:

The following is a list of preparations to make before ice starts to accumulate. Many of the suggestions below are extra cautionary in case of power outages.

Prepare an emergency supply kit with supplies like food, water, battery operated radio, flash light, extra batteries

Charge all mobile devices – phones, laptops, portable chargers, etc.

Turn refrigerator and freezer to coldest settings

Stock up on canned goods

Fill up your vehicle’s gas tank

Insolate windows and doors

Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors

Dress warm to avoid hypothermia

Pay attention to branches or wires that could break if you have to go out

Stay away from any power lines that are down

We also encourage you to monitor road conditions through ARDOT by visiting their idrivearkansas.com site.