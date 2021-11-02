Freezing temperatures are possible starting Thursday morning, November 4th

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- It’s been a while, more than 190 days (April 20-22), since all of Arkansas has experienced temperatures as cold as they could be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings.





From left to right: Thursday 7 AM Temperature Forecast, Friday 7 AM Temperature Forecast, Saturday 7 AM Temperature Forecast

After chilly, rainy weather Tuesday-Wednesday, clouds may clear out Wednesday night in Central North Arkansas which will allow temperatures to drop to near freezing or possibly below freezing. That is why portions of north-central Arkansas have been placed under a freeze watch for Thursday morning.

A freeze watch is issued when temperatures of 32°F or colder are possible during the growing season.

With clouds holding on in Central and South Arkansas a freeze doesn’t look likely in Central and South AR. However, frosty conditions are possible Friday and/or Saturday mornings. If trends continue, a frost advisory may get issued for much of the state for Friday and/or Saturday mornings.

A frost advisory is issued when frost is expected with nighttime minimum temperatures ranging from 33°F to 36°F in the growing season.

So, it’s time to disconnect water houses, install your outdoor faucet covers, bring in or cover non-hardy plants, and remember pets and livestock need protection from the cold too.

As far as precipitation is concerned with this system that is bringing the winter-like feel to the state, it won’t be cold enough for anything other than rainfall and a cold one at that.

Rainfall amounts will total less than 1″ across the state with the highest values near an inch being across southwest Arkansas.

