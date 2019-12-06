Friday Morning, December 6th, 2019 Forecast Briefing

Little Rock, Ark. – Earlier this morning we had showers and thunderstorms move across the state as forecast with the highest rainfall amounts registering in Southeast Arkansas. Totals varied from a few hundredths of an inch to near an inch.

Rainfall Accumulation 12/6/19

Looking ahead to the remainder of today, we are going rain-free. If you plan on heading out to any Christmas tree lightning programs, temperatures will be in the 50s with dry weather.

Beyond today, we are focusing our sights on next week as we have two systems that will merge to not only bring rain back to the state but chilly weather as well. Check out the latest forecast video for more on that and what else will be in store for Arkansas weather. By the way, if you didn’t know this, we upload forecast videos daily, sometimes multiple times a day to fox16.com/weather. If you happen to miss our newscasts, check one of those out!