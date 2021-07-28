Heat advisory continues for much of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As we head into the last few days of the workweek and weekend, we will be entering the hottest period to date for 2021.

A ridge of high pressure from the Rockies is beginning to center itself over Texas and Oklahoma. This is aiding in the hotter weather pattern which is forecast to last from Wednesday through Sunday before letting up.

Air temperatures will max out in the middle and upper 90s with some lower 100s possible. If we reach 100 degrees in Little Rock, it will be the first time since July 2018 that we’ve recorded a 100 degree day.

Now that is just the air temperature. Regardless of that, the humidity, when factored in, has made it feel like we are in the 100s already. When you combine the heat and humidity we have in place, heat index values will range from 105°+ for much of the Natural State. This is why we have yet another heat advisory in place today. We have had a heat advisory issued each day since Sunday, July 25.

Some cooler weather for August standards will be on the way next week. High temperatures in the middle to upper 80s will be possible.

Heat Advisory – issued when heat index values are expected to reach 105 or higher or temperatures get up to 103 degrees or higher.

Excessive Heat Watch – issued when heat index values of 110 or higher are possible or temperatures of 105 degrees or higher are expected. Issued 12 to 48 hours in advance.

Excessive Heat Warning – issued when heat index values are expected to reach 110 or hotter or temperatures of 105 degrees or higher.

Tip to Beat the Heat:

drink plenty of water – avoid sugary drinks, caffeine and alcoholic beverages

wear loose-fitting, light colored and lightweight clothing

use sunscreen for time spent outdoors (sunburn reduces the body’s ability to cool down)

keep shades drawn and blinds closed inside during the day and use air conditioning when available

take cool baths or showers

do not leave children or pets in a closed vehicle

provide extra water and access to a cool environment for pets

As the body temperature rises, you could experience a heat-related illness such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke. To prevent serious heat-related illness or death, children and pets should never be left alone in a vehicle. The same can be said for persons with pre-existing health conditions and the elderly.

According to PETA, a dog can die from heatstroke in a car within minutes, even if the car is in the shade with the windows slightly opened. It’s best to keep animals indoors during high heat conditions.

To learn more about heat-related illnesses, how to distinguish symptoms, and decide what actions to take to alleviate the health issue, click HERE.