LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- High heat and humidity have returned to Arkansas. Heat Indices are expected to climb over 105° and as high as 110° each day this week, August 9-14. A Heat Advisory will likely be issued every day as it has been issued for Monday.
Remember to slow down while working outside during the heat of the afternoon. Take frequent breaks, and drink plenty of water. Avoid alcoholic and caffeinated drinks. Eat smaller meals, but eat more frequently. Wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, preferably made of cotton. Stay in air-conditioning as much as possible.
Heat Advisory for Monday
