Heat Advisory for Southern Third Sunday, July 12

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As a weak cold front moves into the state tomorrow it won’t make it far enough south to allow for everyone to feel relief from the high heat and humidity. On Sunday, the southern third of the state will still be dealing with hot and humid conditions that warrant a new heat advisory to be issued.

A heat advisory is issued with heat index values are forecast to reach and/or exceed 105 degrees. That is the threshold when your health can become a concern.

The heat index value is derived from combining the air temperature with the humidity that is in the air. This value is the representation of what it feels like to our bodies.

Make sure to take plenty of breaks, stay hydrated and cool down often if you have to be outside for long periods of time.