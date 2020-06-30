Heat Advisory Issued for Parts of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service in Tulsa, OK issued a heat advisory for far northwest Arkansas from noon Tuesday until 8 p.m. cdt Thursday for Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian Counties. Some cities include: Fort Smith, Van Buren, Ozark, Charleston and Cedarville.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 90s over the next few days. Add in the high humidity, and it will feel more like the low to mid 100s.

Heat related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible. Avoid strenuous activities outdoors during the afternoon hours when we reach our max heating. If working outside, be sure to stay hydrated, and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Always remember to check the backseat for kids and pets.

The Little Rock office of the National Weather Service may issue a heat advisory for parts of central Arkansas Wednesday and/or Thursday as heat indices in the area will become dangerous.

Check back to this page for more updates this week.