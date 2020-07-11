Heat Advisory Saturday, Some Storm Threat Late Saturday Night and Early Sunday AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-. A hot and humid day Saturday, but a weak cold front will bring a few thunderstorms by late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Temperatures Saturday will reach the mid 90s, with high humidity pushing heat index values over 105, which is considered dangerous. Make sure to drink plenty of water and limit outside activity during peak heating.

Storms may develop ahead of an approaching cold front late Saturday night. The storms will push into Northern Arkansas late in the evening and toward Central Arkansas overnight into early Sunday morning. The severe threat is low, but a few isolated strong storms are possible.

The main concern will be wind gusts up to 60 MPH being possible. Some hail, as well as heavy downpours and frequent lightning are also possible. .

The timing for Central Arkansas looks like mainly after Midnight through about daybreak Sunday.

We will keep you updated with the latest forecast details here. If you’d like to watch the latest forecast video, you can find that HERE.