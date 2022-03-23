LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Despite the chilly forecast Wednesday and Thursday, there are warmer days around the corner! We are now getting into the spring months where temperatures in the 70s and 80s are much more common.

You will start to feel the warmer temperatures this weekend. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday will make for a great weekend to get outside!

The weekend is only the beginning. An area of high pressure will slide to the east and the clockwise winds around it will blow warm air in from the south. There will also be a large area of low pressure that will move in from the west. The counter-clockwise winds around that storm will also help push that warm air in too! The warmest days will be Sunday – Tuesday.

Usually, when we are talking about a forecast of 5+ days in the future there is some uncertainty with the forecast, but this time all arrows are pointing to a big warmup. We can take a look at a couple of different forecast models at different levels of the atmosphere to see how warm, and where the warmest air will be.

One way to see if temperatures will be warmer or colder than average is to look at the thickness of the atmosphere. Where the atmosphere is thinner it will be colder because cold air is denser, and where the atmosphere is thicker it will be warmer. Below are the American and European model’s forecasts of the atmospheric thickness on Monday 3/28.

American model thickness forecast for 3/28

European model thickness forecast for 3/28

The orange shade is where the atmosphere is thicker and the blue/green is where it is thinner. Both forecasts are in agreement that the temperatures will be warmer than average for much of the central US. On the left is the American model, and it is forecasting the warmer temperatures to spread a little further north than the European model. What’s important for Arkansas is they are both showing a big warm-up.

Now, we can take a look at the forecast temperatures at the surface and see if they match up with the thickness of the atmosphere. Below are the same models as before, but the forecast is for what the temperatures at the surface will be.

American model surface temperature forecast 3/28 4PM

European model surface temperature forecast 3/28 4PM

As you can see the two forecasts are almost identical. This means temperatures in the 80s Monday is almost a certainty.

Temperatures this warm aren’t that abnormal, and they won’t even be our first 80s of the year. We have already recorded three days in the 80s for March. March 2nd, 3rd, and 6th were all in the 80s. On the 6th the temperature reached 82° and that night is when we saw 8 tornadoes dropdown in the Natural State.

It’s still too early to say that will happen again, but there is a storm expected to move through next Wednesday.

Potential storm next Wednesday.

It’s something the Arkansas Storm Team will keep an eye on, but there is no concern for severe weather yet.

